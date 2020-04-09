The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for community assistance identifying a suspect wanted for a Feb. 24 grand theft at Sugar Daddy’s Boutique, located at 5512 Stockdale Highway.
According to a BPD news release, the suspect entered the business and stole over $1,300 worth of clothing. He then fled the business in a waiting vehicle.
The suspect is described as a black man, 40 to 50 years old, standing 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 210 pounds, with a black scruffy beard. He was wearing a light gray shirt and tan colored shorts at the time of the incident.
The suspect vehicle is described as a 1991 blue BMW 525I with California license plate 2XBD710, according to BPD.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Ryan Clark at 326-3858 or BPD at 327-7111.
