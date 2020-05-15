The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance identifying a burglary suspect in the 9400 block of Valley Oak Court.
The suspect was involved in a garage burglary around 8 a.m. on April 28, according to a BPD news release.
He's described as a white man, between 25 and 30 years old, standing between 5-foot-11 and 6-feet tall, with short-reddish brown hair, and a slim build. He was wearing a brown and white horizontal striped long sleeve shirt, dark blue jeans and dark shoes.
The suspect’s vehicle is described as a dark blue four-door sedan, possibly a Hyundai, BPD said.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call 327-7111 or Detective B. Looney at 326-3541.
