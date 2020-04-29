The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance identifying a suspect in a Feb. 25 criminal threats investigation in the 2500 block of South H Street.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, standing about 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing about 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He had a full beard and was wearing a plaid shirt, blue jeans and a black backpack at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Senior Officer Guinn at 326-3273 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
