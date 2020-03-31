The Bakersfield Police Department is seeking community assistance identifying a suspect wanted for an early morning March 3 burglary at Beauty Connection, located at 324 Oak Street.
The suspect is described as a man about 20 to 30 years old. He was wearing a light colored jacket and baseball style hat at the time of the incident, and was driving a light-colored Volkswagen Beetle according to BPD.
BPD is asking anyone with information to contact Detective J. Perez at 326-3593 or BPD at 327-7111.
