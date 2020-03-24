The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance identifying a suspect wanted for a Jan. 26 theft at Clerou Tire Co. at 530 E 21st Street.
The suspect entered a gated yard and stole items, according to a BPD news release.
BPD described the suspect as a Hispanic man, 20 to 30 years old, with short-to-medium length black hair and a mustache. He was wearing a teal and black San Jose Sharks hockey jersey, a black hooded sweater under the jersey, gray gym shorts with a white stripe and black shoes at the time of the incident.
Anyone with further information is asked to call Officer Guinn at 326-3273 or BPD at 327-7111.
