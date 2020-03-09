The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for community assistance identifying a felony vandalism suspect in the 5800 block of Dorset Drive.
The vandalism took place Sunday around 11:32 a.m. when the suspect was observed on a doorbell camera throwing two rocks at the victim’s front door. The rocks caused about $2,000 in damage, according to BPD.
The suspect is described as a black man, in his 20s, standing 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing between 180 to 200 pounds, according to BPD. He was wearing a black hat, a black long-sleeved shirt, black pants and black shoes at the time of the incident.
The suspect’s vehicle is described as a late 2000s silver Jeep Grand Cherokee.
BPD encourages anyone with information to call 327-7111 or detective Lindy Poteete at 326-3861.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.