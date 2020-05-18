The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for community assistance identifying a suspect wanted for auto theft in the 4800 block of White Lane.
The suspect entered the business Sunday, grabbed the victim’s keys from the counter, and fled in the victim’s vehicle, according to a BPD news release. The stolen vehicle has been recovered.
BPD described the suspect as a white or Hispanic man, with a medium build. He was wearing a gray T-shirt, blue jeans and gray shoes at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call 326-3846 or Detective Jeff Martin with the Kern County Auto Theft Task Force at 201-8610.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.