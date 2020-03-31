The Bakersfield Police Department is seeking community assistance identifying a suspect in a March 21 burglary at the Southwest Christian Center at 3700 Stine Road.
The suspect is described as a white man, 25 to 30 years old, with red hair and a red beard. He was wearing a tan and black hat, a blue plaid shirt and dark blue or black jeans at the time of the incident, according to BPD.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Brian Looney at 326-3541 or BPD at 327-7111.
