The Bakersfield Police Department is seeking community assistance identifying several burglary suspects from a March 26 incident at Fancy Nails, 5600 Auburn Street.
BPD described the four suspects as:
* White or Hispanic man, with dark hair, a mustache and goatee. He was wearing a grey T-shirt and jeans.
* White or Hispanic man, wearing a white baseball cap, a dark colored hooded sweatshirt or jacket, and pants.
* Woman, race unknown, wearing a baseball hat, hooded sweatshirt and jeans.
* White man in his 20s, with short hair and clean-shaven. Wearing a dark colored long-sleeved shirt and tan shorts.
BPD said the suspect vehicle is a newer model silver Chevrolet Equinox.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Lindy Poteete at 326-3861 or BPD at 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.