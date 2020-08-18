The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for community’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault in the evening hours of Aug. 15 in the 700 block of 34th Street.
The suspect is described as a Black man, age 20 to 30, standing 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing about 200 pounds, with shoulder-length dreadlocks or braids, who was wearing a gray shirt, camouflage shorts and tan boots.
Anyone with information regarding it is encouraged to call Detective Santos Luevano at 326-3907 or BPD at 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.