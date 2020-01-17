The Bakersfield Police Department is seeking community assistance identifying a suspect in a Jan. 9 burglary in the 10700 block of Brimhall Road.
The burglary occurred around 5:48 p.m. at a residence, according to BPD.
The suspect is described as a black man, standing about 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing about 145 pounds, with black short hair and a dark complexion. The suspect was wearing a black hooded jacket, black pants, black gloves and black shoes with white soles at the time of the incident, BPD said.
BPD encourages anyone with information regarding this case to call 327-7111 or detective Dunn at 326-3876.
