The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance identifying a March 27 burglary suspect at the Olive Garden at 1701 New Stine Road.
The suspect is a white or Hispanic 35- to 40-year-old man, bald, with a light brown full beard, who was wearing a black T-shirt with “Thumber” written in white lettering on the front, black shorts and white shoes at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Brian Looney at 326-3541 or BPD at 327-7111.
A waste of oxygen roaming our city.
