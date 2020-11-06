The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for community assistance identifying a theft suspect from Oct. 30 in the 800 block of Golden State Avenue.
The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic woman, in her early 30s, standing 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds and long dark hair, possibly dyed red. She was wearing glasses, a black long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and flip-flops at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Dunn at 326-3876 or BPD at 327-7111.