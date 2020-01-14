The Bakersfield Police Department seeks the community’s assistance identifying a suspect responsible for a November theft at 4124 Ardmore Ave.
On Nov. 15 at Lm Yeung DDS Dental, the suspect was caught on surveillance stealing a camera and other items outside of the business. The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male with a slim build, dark hair, unshaven and was wearing a navy blue long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and a tan camouflage backpack at the time of the incident.
BPD encourages anyone with information regarding this case to call 327-7111 or senior officer Guinn at 326-3273.
