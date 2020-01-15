The Bakersfield Police Department is seeking community assistance locating a vehicle involved in a November non-injury hit-and-run in the 800 block of 34th Street.
The incident happened on Nov. 9 around 11:20 a.m. in a parking lot, according to BPD. The suspect is described as a black man around 35 years old, standing 6 feet tall and weighing about 200 pounds. He had short black hair at the time of the incident.
The suspect vehicle is described as a small blue SUV or minivan.
BPD encourages anyone with information regarding this case to call 327-7111 or officer Dollschnieder at 326-3957.
