34th Street Hit and Run Suspect Vehicle

The Bakersfield Police Department is seeking community assistance locating a vehicle involved in a November non-injury hit-and-run in the 800 block of 34th street.

 Courtesy of the Bakersfield Police Department

The Bakersfield Police Department is seeking community assistance locating a vehicle involved in a November non-injury hit-and-run in the 800 block of 34th Street.

The incident happened on Nov. 9 around 11:20 a.m. in a parking lot, according to BPD. The suspect is described as a black man around 35 years old, standing 6 feet tall and weighing about 200 pounds. He had short black hair at the time of the incident.

The suspect vehicle is described as a small blue SUV or minivan.

BPD encourages anyone with information regarding this case to call 327-7111 or officer Dollschnieder at 326-3957.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.