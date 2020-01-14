The Bakersfield Police Department seeks the community’s assistance identifying a suspect vehicle responsible for a November injury hit-and-run collision in the 1300 block of Allen Road.
The collision happened around 7:31 p.m. Nov. 17, according to BPD. The suspect vehicle is described as a newer model four-door Toyota Tacoma that is dark gray in color with tinted windows and black rims.
BPD encourages anyone with information regarding this case to call 327-7111 or Officer Dollschnieder at 326-3957.
