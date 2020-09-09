The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for community assistance identifying a suspect of two robberies involving a firearm on Sept. 5 at 6 p.m. in the 2000 block of White Lane and Sept. 7 at noon in the 2200 block of Panama Lane.
BPD described the suspect as a Hispanic man, 30 to 40 years old, standing between 5 foot 3 inches to 5 foot 4 inches tall, and bald. He was wearing a black long sleeve shirt or sweatshirt, blue jean shorts, no socks and black tennis shoes, with a light blue or gray face mask and black sunglasses. The suspect’s vehicle is described as a white older model sedan with four doors and paint chipping off the rear trunk area.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Woods at 326-3919 or BPD at 327-7111.
