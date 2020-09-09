The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for community assistance locating a missing at-risk person.
Derrick Austin, 22, was last seen Wednesday in the area of Union Avenue and Brundage Lane. Austin is considered at risk due to medical conditions, BPD said in a news release.
BPD described Austin as a white man, standing 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 155 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue shirt and black shorts.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call BPD at 327-7111.
