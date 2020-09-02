The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for community assistance locating a missing 17-year-old.
Iris Castro was last seen Monday near 7000 Auburn Street. Castro has no prior history of running away, BPD said in a news release.
BPD is described as a Hispanic girl standing 4 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 96 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing black shirt and gray pants.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call BPD at 327-7111.
