The Bakersfield Police Department is seeking community assistance in identifying vandalism suspects stemming from a Jan. 3 incident at Mechanics Bank Arena.
Two juvenile suspects on skateboards caused damage to the horse statues that are a part of the fountain in front of the arena located at 1001 Truxtun Avenue, according to BPD.
The first suspect is described as a white boy with black hair who was wearing a black sweater with "04" in white lettering on the back. He was wearing red shorts and black and white shoes at the time of the incident and had a skateboard with the word "destroy" in white lettering on the top of the board, BPD said in a news release.
The second suspect is described as a white boy who was wearing a black hat, black jacket, white undershirt, blue jeans and black shoes at the time of the incident. He was also in possession of a skateboard during the incident.
BPD encourages anyone with information regarding this case to call 327-7111 or senior officer Guinn at 326-3273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.