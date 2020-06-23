The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for community assistance identifying suspects wanted for catalytic converter thefts during the early morning hours of May 11 at the BARC facility located at 2240 South Union Ave.
BPD described the first suspect as a Hispanic man, standing between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-8, and weighing 170 to 180 pounds. He was wearing a black baseball hat, a dark colored vest, a white T-shirt and dark pants.
The second suspect is described as a Hispanic man, standing between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot 8, and weighing between 160 and 180 pounds, BPD said. He wearing a black BLVD baseball hat, a dark colored hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call BPD at 327-7111 or Detective Herriot at 431-6730.
