The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance identifying several May 31 burglary suspects at the Rite Aid at 431 34th St.
At 9:56 p.m. several of the suspects were wearing face coverings during the burglary.
The first of the more identifiable suspects is described as a Black woman, in her 20s, with black French braided hair, brown eyes, who was wearing a denim jacket, multicolor shirt, shorts and white sandals at the time of the incident.
The second suspect is described as a Black man, in his 20s, who was wearing a red and black hooded sweatshirt, light blue jeans and yellow tennis shoes at the time of the incident.
The third suspect is described as a Black man, who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a white shirt, black basketball shorts and black shoes at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Lindy Poteete at 326-3861 or BPD at 327-7111.
