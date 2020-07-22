The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance identifying a March 23 vandalism suspect at Jack in the Box located at 4200 Chester Avenue.
The suspect attempted to open the locked front door of the business. She then threw a rock at the door which caused damage, BPD said in a news release.
BPD described the suspect as a white woman with long brown hair. She was wearing blue jeans, a gray or black shirt, a black jacket and black and white sneakers.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective L. Rodriguez at 326-3947 or BPD at 327-7111.
