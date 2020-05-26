The Bakersfield Police Department requests community assistance identifying a suspect wanted for a March 5 theft at Sully’s, 250 Coffee Road.
The suspect stole two tablets from the kitchen area and fled, BPD said in a news release. He's a white man in his late 20's to early 30's, standing 5 foot 7 to 5 foot 9, and weighing 180 to 190 pounds, BPD said. He has tattoos on his arms and neck.
He was wearing a camouflage hat, black T-shirt, faded blue jeans and black and white shoes during the incident.
Anyone with further information is asked to call Detective Ryan Clark at 326-3858 or BPD main line at 327-7111.
