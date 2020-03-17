The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for community assistance identifying a March 10 auto theft suspect in the 1300 block of Q Street.
The suspect is described as a white man in his late 20s, with a slim build and short blonde hair. He was wearing a black long-sleeved shirt with white on the shoulders, tan jeans, black shoes with white soles and was carrying a black bag at the time of the incident, according to BPD.
The victim’s vehicle has been recovered, BPD said in a news release.
BPD encourages anyone with information regarding this investigation to call 327-7111 or contact Detective Jeff Martin with the Kern County Auto Theft Task Force.
