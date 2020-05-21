The Bakersfield Police Department is seeking community assistance identifying and locating suspects wanted for a May 9 armed robbery and assault in the 300 block of Union Avenue.
At about 2:45 a.m. the suspects assaulted and stole several items from a victim at gunpoint, before fleeing the area on foot, BPD said in a news release. The suspects are believed to frequent the 300 block of Union Avenue, BPD said.
BPD described the first suspect as a black man in his late teens, with a slim build and curly black hair. He was wearing a black T-shirt and red shorts.
The second suspect is described by BPD as a black man in his early 20s with a heavy build. He was wearing a red T-shirt, black shorts, and glasses.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective McIntyre at 326-3921 or BPD at 327-7111.
