The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance identifying and locating suspects wanted for a June 4 robbery at Dollar General, located at 401 Union Avenue.
The suspects entered the business and attempted to steal $400 worth of merchandise, BPD said in a news release. The suspects were confronted by employees and the first suspect spit at and physically assaulted them, BPD said. Both suspects then fled on foot.
BPD described the suspects as:
• Black woman in her late 20s, with a medium build and black hair. She was wearing a white-striped romper.
• Black woman in her late 20s, with a heavy build and short black hair. She was wearing a blue T-shirt and black shorts.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective T. Tsang 326-3519 or BPD at 327-7111.
