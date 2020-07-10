The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance identifying and locating suspects wanted for a June 21 armed robbery at the Wal-Mart at 5075 Gosford Road.
The suspects stole several items of merchandise from the store before fleeing, according to BPD. A loss prevention employee attempted to stop them and one of the suspects pointed a handgun at the employee.
BPD described the suspects as:
• White man, 40 to 50 years old, with a blond ponytail and glasses. He was wearing a tie-dye shirt and mask.
• Black man, 20 to 30 years old. He was wearing a white T-shirt, black shorts and a gray hat.
Both suspects were last seen fleeing in a 2000s silver Mazda sedan.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective McIntyre at 326-3921 or BPD at 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.