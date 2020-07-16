The Bakersfield Police Department seeks community assistance identifying a June 4 burglary suspect at Walmart located at 5075 Gosford Road.
The suspect was seen inside the business earlier in the day and caught on surveillance video during the offense, BPD said in a news release.
BPD described the suspect as a Hispanic man, 25 to 30 years old, with black hair, brown eyes, a slim build and goatee.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Max Hernandez at 326-3567 or BPD at 327-7111.
