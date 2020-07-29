The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for community assistance identifying a suspect involved in a July 6 hit-and-run in the area of Q Street and W. Columbus Street.
The suspect fled without exchanging information with the victim, according to BPD.
The suspect is described as a white man, 20 to 30 years old, with a medium build, a goatee and a tattoo on his right forearm. He fled in a 2000, black GMC Yukon, with a red hood and no front bumper.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Officer Antonio Orozco at 326-3960 or BPD at 327-7111.
