The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance identifying a July 10 burglary suspect at 2425 Haley Street.
BPD descrcibed the suspect as a Hispanic man, 25 to 30 years old. He was shirtless at the time of the incident, wearing camouflage print shorts, gray shoes and had a green and white bicycle.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call 327-7111 or Detective Perez at 326-3593.
