The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance identifying a May 10 felony vandalism suspect at Jim Burke Ford located at 2001 Oak Street.
BPD described the suspect as a Hispanic man about 35 years old, standing between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-9 with a slim build, a shaved head and dark goatee. He wore black pants, black-and-white Converse shoes and was shirtless.
At about 9:42 p.m., the suspect threw rocks at the car dealership and at several vehicles in its parking lot, BPD said in a news release. It stated the vandalism caused over $15,000 worth of damage.
Kern Secret Witness is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the suspect's identification and arrest, according to BPD.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call BPD at 327-7111 or Detective R. Clark at 326-3858.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.