The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for community assistance identifying a burglary and theft suspect from May 18 and 19 at a residence in the 4300 block of Jewett Avenue.
The suspect is described as a white man, 30 to 40 years old, with light brown hair, blond facial hair and a heavy build, according to BPD. The suspect was wearing a black baseball hat, a white T-shirt and black shorts at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Lindy Poteete at 326-3861 or BPD at 327-7111.
