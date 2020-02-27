The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance identifying a suspect wanted for a Jan. 10 burglary at the StorQuest Self Storage, located at 4601 White Lane.
The suspect forced open a storage compartment on a stored recreational vehicle and removed items, BPD said in a news release.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male age 20 to 30, who was wearing a black colored hooded sweatshirt, black oversized shorts and black converse at the time of the incident.
BPD encourages anyone with information regarding this case to contact 327-7111 or senior officer Guinn at 326-3273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.