The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance identifying a Jan. 7 theft suspect of a Lowe’s located at 6200 Colony Street.
The suspect stole items from the power tool section of the store, according to BPD.
He's described as a Hispanic man in his 20s, with black hair, standing between 5 foot 7 inches to 5 foot 9 inches tall, with a thin build. He was wearing a black shirt and blue jeans at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Ryan Clark at 326-3858 or BPD at 327-7111.
