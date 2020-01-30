The Bakersfield Police Department is seeking community assistance identifying the suspect in a Jan. 8 auto theft that took place at 4030 South H Street.
Around 9:15 p.m., the suspect was observed taking the victim’s vehicle, which was left running at a gas pump at Fastrip, according to BPD. The victim’s vehicle has since been recovered.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, about 25 to 30 years old, standing 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing about 160 to 180 pounds, with short brown hair, a mustache and a goatee.
BPD asks anyone with information regarding this case to contact 327-7111 or detective Herriott at 431-6730.
