The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance identifying a vandalism suspect from a June 3 incident at the Jack in the Box located at 6815 Stine Road.
The suspect smashed the windshield of two cars and fled on foot, according to a BPD news release.
BPD described the suspect as a Hispanic man in his late 30s, standing 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing about 180 pounds. He was wearing a black mask, black sweater with red patches on the sleeves, blue under shirt and black sweatpants.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective C. Moore at 326-3273 or BPD at 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.