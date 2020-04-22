The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for community assistance identifying a driver and vehicle involved in an April 10 hit-and-run. The incident, which occurred in the area of Baker Street and East California Avenue, resulted in serious injuries to a bicyclist.
The vehicle is described as a faded avocado-green 1967 El Camino that is lowered with multi-spoke wheels, BPD stated in a news release. The driver fled the seen after the accident, according to BPD, which occurred just before 4:30 p.m.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call 327-7111 or officer Antonio Orozco at 326-3960.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.