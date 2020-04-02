The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance identifying a Feb. 11 theft suspect at the Target at 2901 Ming Ave.
The suspect took the victim’s cell phone from a self-checkout register and fled, according to BPD.
The suspect is described as a 35- to 45-year-old Hispanic man, standing 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with short black hair and a goatee, who was wearing a long sleeve gray shirt, dark pants and black shoes at the time of the incident, according to BPD.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective L. Rodriguez at 326-3947 or BPD at 327-7111.
