The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance identifying a Feb. 22 robbery suspect at Kohls located at 9400 Rosedale Highway.
The suspect brandished a firearm at store employees during the robbery, BPD said in a news release.
He's described as a white man, 35 to 40 years old, weighing 180 to 200 pounds. He was wearing a black hat, black jacket and blue jeans.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective L. Rodriguez at 326-3947 or BPD at 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.