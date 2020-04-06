The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance identifying a suspect wanted for a Feb. 5 grand theft at Work World, located at 2626 Ming Avenue.
The suspect stole $1,000 worth of merchandise, according to BPD.
The suspect is described as a white man, 30 to 40 years old, standing 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with short grey hair and a goatee, and full sleeve-tattoos on both arms. The suspect was wearing a red hat, white T-shirt and blue jeans at the time of the incident, according to BPD.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective L. Rodriguez at 326-3947 or BPD at 327-7111.
