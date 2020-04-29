The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance identifying a Feb. 27 robbery suspect of a Chevron Food Mart at 3360 Panama Lane.
The suspect stole beer from the store and assaulted an employee, according to BPD.
BPD described the suspect as a Hispanic man, 18 to 20 years old, standing about 5-foot, 5-inches tall and weighing around 140 pounds. He has short brown hair, brown eyes, and was wearing all-black clothing and a red backpack during the incident.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Senior Officer Guinn at 326-3273 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
