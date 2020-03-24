The Bakersfield Police Department is seeking community assistance identifying a suspect wanted for a Feb. 20 burglary at the Ramco Express, located at 2222 F St.
The suspect is described as a white man, 25 to 35 years old, wearing a black hooded zip-up jacket, light blue jeans and white shoes at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Dat. J. Perez at 326-3593 or BPD at 327-7111.
