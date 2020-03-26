The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance identifying a man wanted for a Feb. 6 robbery at an ampm located at 2301 F Street.
The man allegedly assaulted the store clerk while stealing merchandise, according to a BPD news release.
BPD said the suspect is a 28- to 30-year-old white man, standing 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing about 170 to 200 pounds with a goatee. The suspect was wearing a white, black and blue hat, a white T-shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective L. Rodriguez at 326-3947 or BPD at 327-7111.
