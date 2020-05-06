The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance identifying three suspects wanted for a February theft at Famous Footwear located at 5243 Gosford Road.
BPD described one suspect as a white or Hispanic man, between 20 to 30 years old, standing 5-foot-8 inches tall, weighing about 140 pounds, with dark hair and large sideburns. He was wearing a Chicago Cubs baseball hat during the incident.
The second suspect is described as a Hispanic woman in her early 20s, according to BPD. She has a light complexion, long black hair, stands 5-foot-4 inches tall, with a medium build, BPD said. She was wearing a grey and black hooded sweatshirt and an orange T-shirt at the time of the incident.
BPD described the third suspect as a Hispanic man, 20 to 30 years old, standing between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-10, with dark hair and a mustache. He weighs about 140 pounds and was wearing wearing a black jacket, black beanie cap and blue jeans at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Senior Officer Guinn at 326-3273 or BPD at 327-7111.
