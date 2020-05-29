The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance identifying suspects wanted for a March 15 robbery at the Famous Footwear located at 5243 Gosford Road.
The suspects stole items of merchandise and assaulted staff as they exited the business, BPD said in a news release.
BPD described the suspects as:
* Hispanic man in his mid-to-late 30s, standing about 5-foot-10, weighing 185 pounds. He has short black hair and tattoos on the back of his head, neck and arms.
* Hispanic woman in her mid-to-late 30s, standing 5-feet tall, weighing 160 pounds, with dark brown hair.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective L. Rodriguez at 326-3947 or BPD at 327-7111.
