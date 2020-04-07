The Bakersfield Police Department is seeking community assistance identifying the driver involved in a March 26 non-injury hit-and-run collision in a business parking lot in the 2000 block of Baker Street.
At about 10:43 p.m. the suspect vehicle was captured on video surveillance colliding with a nearby vehicle and then fleeing, according to BPD.
The vehicle is described as a black Dodge Charger with chrome rims and tinted windows, BPD said in a news release.
BPD encourages anyone with information to call 327-7111 or officer Dollschnieder at 326-3957.
