The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for community assistance identifying the driver and vehicle involved in a May 31 injury hit-and-run in the area of Reina Road and Abe Drive.
The incident occurred just before 6:30 a.m., when the vehicle collided with a bicyclist. The bicyclist sustained moderate injuries, BPD said in a news release.
The suspect vehicle is described as resembling a two-door, 2013 silver Honda Civic, BPD said. It has damage to the front driver-side fender and rear driver-side tail light.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Officer Antonio Orozco at 326-3960 or BPD at 327-7111.
