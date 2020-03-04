The Bakersfield Police Department seeks community assistance identifying the driver and vehicle involved in a Jan. 24 non-injury hit-and-run in a parking lot located in the 9000 block of Ming Avenue.
At 8:29 p.m. the suspect vehicle was caught on video surveillance reversing from a parking stall and colliding with a nearby vehicle.
The suspect vehicle is described as an older model, dark blue Toyota Highlander.
BPD encourages anyone with information regarding this case to call 327-7111 or officer Dollschnieder at 326-3957.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.