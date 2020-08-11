Dollar General Burglary suspect

The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance identifying a Saturday morning burglary suspect at the Dollar General located at 2728 South Chester Avenue.

 Courtesy of the Bakersfield Police Department

In a news release, BPD described the suspect as a 25-to-35-year-old Hispanic man. He was wearing a red shirt and tan shorts at the time of the incident, BPD said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Montgomery at 326-3592.

